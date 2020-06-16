Will Smith schiavo nel film “Emancipation”

LOS ANGELES (ITALPRESS) – Will Smith sarà uno schiavo nel nuovo film “Emancipation”. Proprio nel periodo delle proteste per la morte di George Floyd è stato annunciato che Smith reciterà nel nuovo thriller storico basato su una storia vera. Alla regia è stato chiamato Antoine Fuqua (“Brooklyn’s Finest”, “Attacco al potere – Olympus Has Fallen”). La produzione – come riporta “Deadline” – dovrebbe iniziare nel corso del 2021.

(ITALPRESS).